San Juan City mayor Zamora tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Zamora made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday, March 1, citing results of a routine swab test made Sunday evening, Feb. 28.

“I would like to announce that I have tested positive with COVID-19. My results came out today after a routine swab test yesterday evening, February 28, 2021,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The San Juan City mayor said that “a confirmatory test was done today and the results turned out to be positive.”

-Quarantine-

“I am currently asymptomatic and in good physical condition. I have decided to quarantine myself at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center to ensure that I do not transmit the virus to anyone else in the community and to protect everyone around me including my children and my wife who is a cancer survivor,” he explained in his post.

-Free swab test for contacts-

Zamora appealed to those he had come in contact with in the past few days to have themselves tested for COVID-19.

“We can arrange for a free RT-PCR swab test for you,” he said and indicated in his Facebook post the doctor to be contacted at the San Juan City Hall.

“I am sorry for the inconvenience. Please stay safe everyone,” he added.

