Samoa locks down after first community Covid-19 case

APIA, Samoa (AFP) — The Pacific island nation of Samoa sealed its borders Friday as it prepares to enter a nationwide lockdown after recording its first case of Covid-19 in the community.

The government issued an emergency order suspending all international travel by air and sea in the wake of the positive case, which was detected Thursday on the main island of Upolu.

The nation of about 200,000 has been one of the few places to avoid local transmission of Covid-19 during the global pandemic, recording 48 cases at the border.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said the community infection involved a 29-year-old woman who underwent routine testing while preparing to travel to Fiji.

Mata’afa ordered a four-day national lockdown as contract tracers track the woman’s movements.

“All schools will remain closed, including public gatherings, churches and other services except for essential services,” she said in a national address late Thursday.

About 90 percent of Samoa’s population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to government data.

