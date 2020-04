WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — A sailor who was aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier died Monday of COVID-19, the first fatality from more than 500 confirmed cases among its crew, the US Navy said Monday.

The sailor, who tested positive for the disease on March 30, was discovered unresponsive on April 9 and placed in the intensive care unit of the Navy’s hospital in Guam, where the Roosevelt is docked.

© Agence France-Presse