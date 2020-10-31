S. Korean national who escaped authorities re-arrested after 10-month manhunt

(Eagle News)–A South Korean national who escaped immigration authorities in January has been rearrested after a 10-month manhunt.

In a statement, the Bureau of Immigration said Song Yangrae, 45, was nabbed anew in his residence in Salinungan West, San Mateo in Isabela on Wednesday, ten months after he escaped from a restroom in Floridablanca, Pampanga while being guarded by immigration agents.

The Korean national had been arrested in January 2016, as he was the subject of a red notice issued by Interpol, after he allegedly defrauded four of his countrymen of around $360,000.

The bureau said he was also found to be working in the country without the necessary permits when he sold mobile phone accessories in stalls along the highway in Angeles.

The bureau said Song had transferred to Isabela from Lubao, Pampanga in an attempt to evade authorities.

Song was brought to the bureau’s main office on Thursday after undergoing a swab test, and then to the detention facility in Taguig.

The bureau said he is set to be deported and included in the bureau blacklist.

“Let this serve as a warning to illegal aliens and foreign fugitives. The Philippines is not a sanctuary for wanted criminals,” he said.