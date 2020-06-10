S. Korean national wanted for illegal gambling in his country intercepted at NAIA: Immigration bureau

(Eagle News)–Authorities have intercepted a South Korean national wanted for illegal gambling in his country, the Bureau of Immigration said.

According to the bureau, An Byeonghyeon, 27, who was intercepted on Friday at the immigration departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

“He was being processed at our counter when our primary inspector discovered that he is in the Interpol’s list of wanted fugitives,” bureau port operations division acting chief Grifton Medina said.

According to Medina, the South Korean national was also traveling with a stolen travel document.

He was, however, allowed to board his Aseana Airlines flight after the immigration bureau informed authorities in Seoul about his flight.

Medina said he was arrested upon his arrival at the Incheon airport where Korean policemen were waiting for him.

According to the bureau, based on the BI Interpol unit, An conspired with other Korean suspects in operating an illegal online gaming website called “Syrub, Milk, Butter, Sugar” from 2017 up to March this year.

The suspects allegedly solicited gambling money from Korean customers who betted on the results of sports competitions from an office in Manila.

A warrant for An’s arrest was issued by the Busan district court last March 7, prompting the Interpol to place him on its red notice list.