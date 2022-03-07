Russia’s war in Ukraine: Latest developments

KYIV, Ukraine (AFP) — Here are the latest developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine:

Russian evacuation offer rejected

Ukraine rejects a Kremlin offer to open escape routes for civilians trapped by the fighting in the cities of Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy because several of the routes lead to Russia or its ally Belarus.

Moscow says the proposal was based on a request from French President Emmanuel Macron, denied by Macron, and accuses Ukraine of blocking civilians from leaving, which it calls a “war crime”.

– Shelled while fleeing –

Russia steps up its shelling of cities, including the town of Gostomel near Kyiv, Kharkiv in the east, Sumy in the northeast, Chernihiv in the north and Mykolayiv in the southwest.

Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelensky accuses Russian troops of the “deliberate murder” of civilians after a family with two children was killed by shelling while trying to flee the town of Irpin.

We still trap tens of thousands without water or power in the southern port of Mariupol after two failed evacuation attempts.

Bakery hit

At least 13 people are killed by shelling at an industrial bakery in Makariv, around 50 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukrainian rescue services say.

More talks

A third round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations gets underway on the Belarus-Poland border to discuss humanitarian corridors.

Turkey announces it will host Russia’s and Ukraine’s foreign ministers for talks Thursday.

EU to consider membership bids

EU members agree to start the lengthy process of examining membership bids submitted by Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in the wake of Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.

Rock-solid friendship

China’s foreign minister says the friendship between Beijing and Moscow is “rock solid” despite the Russian invasion and offers to help mediate.

Oil, gas prices rocket

Oil prices hit a near 14-year high and European and UK natural gas prices reach record levels after the United States proposes an embargo on Russian oil imports.

The leaders of Germany, Britain and the Netherlands warn against such a ban, however, saying it could put Europe’s energy security at risk.

Debts paid in rubles

Russia says it will allow Russian companies and individuals to repay debts to creditors in “hostile” nations, including the US, EU, Britain, Canada and Japan in the battered national currency, the ruble.

Russia snubs international court

Russia snubs a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague at which Ukraine seeks an immediate order to halt the conflict.

Russians need clothes: Uniqlo

Japanese casualwear giant Uniqlo defends a decision to keep Russian stores open even as rivals Zara and H&M suspend operations in the country over the invasion of Ukraine.

“Clothing is a necessity of life,” says Tadashi Yanai, president of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing.

Visas row

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends his government from accusations of being unwelcoming to Ukrainian refugees, saying it has granted only about 50 visas so far because of the need to screen all newcomers for security reasons.

1.7 million refugees

The UN says 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine, making it the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

