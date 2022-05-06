Russian oligarch’s yacht seized in Fiji on US request

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Authorities in Fiji have seized the $300 million yacht of Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov after the US Justice Department requested the vessel be held for violating sanctions and for alleged ties to corruption, the department said Thursday.

The five-year-old, 348-foot (106 meter) “Amadea” was berthed in Lautoka, Fiji in the South Pacific when local authorities took control of it based on a US warrant and a Justice Department request.

“The Amadea is subject to forfeiture based on probable cause of violations of US law, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, money laundering and conspiracy,” the department said in a statement.

Kerimov is among a group of Russian oligarchs “who profit from the Russian government through corruption and its malign activity around the globe, including the occupation of Crimea,” it said.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin as part of a wave of economic punishment for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kerimov, who has made a fortune as part owner of major Russian energy and financial companies including Gazprom and Sberbank, is also an official of the Russian government and a member of the Russian Federation Counsel, it said.

– ‘No hiding place’ –

“There is no hiding place for the assets of criminals who enable the Russian regime,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

“The Justice Department will be relentless in our efforts to hold accountable those who facilitate the death and destruction we are witnessing in Ukraine,” Garland added.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the department had its eyes “on every yacht purchased with dirty money.”

“This yacht seizure should tell every corrupt Russian oligarch that they cannot hide — not even in the remotest part of the world,” she said.

“We will use every means of enforcing the sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war in Ukraine.”

A company registered as the owner of the Amadea, Millemarin Investment, applied at Fiji’s High Court this week to prevent its seizure under the US warrant, pending an appeal against the move.

Fiji’s director of public prosecutions said the court would rule on the company’s application by Friday.

The Amadea is worth $325 million and boasts a pool, jacuzzi, helipad, and “winter garden” on the sun deck, according to the website superyachtfan.com, which tracks the vessels of the rich.

© Agence France-Presse