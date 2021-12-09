Asia, International

Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via a video link in Sochi on November 24, 2021. – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday made another appeal to sceptical Russians to vaccinate themselves against Covid-19 but remained opposed to mandatory vaccinations. (Photo by Mikhail METZEL / POOL / AFP)

MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) — President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia will dispatch virus specialists to South Africa to establish a Covid-19 lab there after the discovery of the new variant Omicron.

Russia’s leader made the pledge during a telephone call with his counterpart from South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, who thanked Russia for its cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“An agreement was reached to send a group of Russian virologists, epidemiologists, researchers and doctors, as well as a sanitary-epidemiological laboratory and other medical equipment to South Africa in the very near future,” it read.

The detection of the first Omicron cases two weeks ago coincided with surges in infection numbers across the world, and the variant added fuel to concerns about a global Covid resurgence.

Russia at the beginning of the pandemic was accused of playing politics with virus aid and critics said its shipments of military doctors and medical equipment to Italy and Serbia was meant to curry favour in Europe.

Moscow last year sent a shipment of ventilators to the United States under the administration of Donald Trump but the equipment was found to be faulty was never put to use.

Russia’s health ministry said earlier this week it had registered its first two cases of the new variant from people returning from South Africa.

