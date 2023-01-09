Russia captured east Ukraine village near Bakhmut: separatists

A local resident pushes his bicycle past “hedgehog” tank traps and rubble, down a street in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on January 6, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. – Russia and Ukraine have both suffered heavy casualties in the fight for Bakhmut, and most of the city’s pre-war population of 70,000 have left for safer territory, leaving behind cratered roads and buildings reduced to rubble and twisted metal. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

Moscow, Russia (AFP)

Russian-backed separatist forces in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine said Monday they had seized a village near the key city of Bakhmut that Moscow has been trying to capture for months.

The village of Bakhmutske in “the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic was liberated by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” on Monday, read a statement from separatist authorities on Telegram.

AFP could not independently verify these claims.

The village lies northeast of Bakhmut, a wine-making and salt-mining city that used to have a population of 70,000 people and is now an epicentre of fighting.

The village is just outside the city of Soledar, also the scene of heavy fighting.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address Sunday that the area between these two cities is “one of the bloodiest places on the front”.

In September, Moscow claimed to have annexed Donetsk and three other Ukrainian regions following referendums not recognised by Kyiv and the West.

