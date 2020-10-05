Roque chides Robredo for having lower ratings than Sotto, Cayetano in Pulse Asia survey

(Eagle News) – Palace spokesperson Harry Roque chided Vice-President Leni Robredo for her 50 percent trust rating and 57 percent performance rating in the recent Pulse Asia survey, and blamed this on her alleged “politicking amid the pandemic.”

In a press briefing, Roque noted that Robredo was a “far fourth” behind President Rodrigo Duterte, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto IV, and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

President Duterte was leading with a 91 percent trust rating and a 91 percent performance rating; followed by Sotto with a 79 percent trust rating and 84 percent performance rating; and Cayetano was third with a 67 percent trust rating and 70 percent performance rating.

“Naku, Madam VP, mukhang tama ang aking sinabi – ayaw yata ng Pilipino ang namumulitika sa panahon ng pandemya. Subukan po nating itigil ang pulitika baka po tumaas nang mas mataas sa 50% ang trust rating at mas mataas pa po sa 57% ang performance rating,” Roque said on Monday, Oct. 5, in a press briefing from Boracay which was recently opened to the public.

He also thanked the public for the high trust and performance rating that President Duterte received.

“So maraming salamat taumbayan, 91% ang binigay sa ating Presidente sa trust at saka sa performance approval rating,” Roque said.

The survey fieldwork was conducted from September 14 to 20, 2020 using face-to-face interviews, according to Pulse Asia.

This nationwide survey is based on a sample of 1,200 representative adults 18 years old and above. It has a +/- 2.8% error margin at the 95% confidence level.

(Eagle News Service)