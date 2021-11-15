Roque announces Senate bid on Nov. 15, his final day as Palace spokesperson

(Eagle News) — Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Monday, Nov. 15, that he would be running for the Senate in next year’s elections, as he bid farewell to all government media staff thanking them for their support.

He made his last appearance as Palace spokesperson on Monday, saying he would be returning to the political arena.

“Babalik po tayo sa larangan ng pulitika. Babalik po sana tayo sa Kongreso ng Pilipinas, doon sa kamara ng Senado,” he said on Monday, Nov. 15, during his last Malacanang press briefing.

Roque said he had already told President Rodrigo Duterte and Davao City mayor Sara Duterte of his plan to file his candidacy for the Senate.

“Nagpaalam na po ako kay President Rodrigo Roa Duterte at kay Mayor Inday Sara Duterte para sa panibagong hamon na aking haharapin. Mula po inyong pagiging Spox ay nais ko naming maging action man ng Senado,” he said.

Roque said that his last act as Presidential Spokesperson would be the announcement of whatever would be the decision of President Duterte on his planned vice-presidential run.

He said the public would know what will happen before the 5 p.m. deadline today at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office.

In the previous months, Roque had said he would only run for the Senate if Mayor Sara Duterte would run for the presidency.

On Monday, Roque however was tight lipped on this.

He said that the public and the media would soon know the developments on this later at the COMELEC office.

He said it is also a fact that Mayor Sara has already filed her candidacy for the vice-presidential post on Saturday, Nov. 15.

As to the relations between President Duterte and his daughter, Mayor Sara, Roque said that it is just normal as a any other father-daughter relationship that misunderstandings would arise between the two.

But it is clear, he said, that they both love each other, and that Mayor Sara is the President’s “favorite.”



