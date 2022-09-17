Rodriguez steps down as Executive Secretary but stays on as PBBM’s chief of staff

(Eagle News) – Lawyer Vic Rodriguez has stepped down as Executive Secretary but will stay on as the chief of staff of President Ferdinand Marcos.

In a statement, Rodriguez said he has “asked permission to step down as Executive Secretary.”

He said that while it has been a “rare privilege” to work as the President’s Executive Secretary, it was a very demanding “24/7 job with myriad topics expected to be attended to every day” that is hard for someone with a young family.

“It demands a sense of urgency which essentially requires almost all of a public servant’s time to ensure that services are met and delivered,” Rodriguez said.

But he said that it was valuable also “to witness firsthand your young family grow and evolve into how every parent would wish them to become.”

“And they most need me too,” he said.

Rodriguez thanked President Marcos Jr “for his continuing trust and his sincere understanding of my decision.”

“To the Filipino people, I shall continue serving you and the country as the Presidential Chief of Staff,” he added.

