Robredo to public: Be calm, exercise precautionary measures vs COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday, March 7, called on the public to remain calm and exercise precautionary measures following the confirmation of two new novel coronavirus cases in the country.

“Alam kong marami sa inyo, nangangamba sa mga napapanood at nababasa ninyong balita araw-araw tungkol sa coronavirus disease o COVID-19. May mga dumadagdag pa rin sa listahan ng apektado ng sakit na ito. Pero sa bawat araw na lumilipas, sa pagsisikap ng mga eksperto sa buong mundo, lumalalim ang pag-unawa natin sa COVID-19 at dumadagdag ang ating kaalaman,” Robredo said im a video message.

According to Robredo, “huwag mag-panic, maging kalmado at alerto, at magbahagi lamang ng mga wastong impormasyon mula sa mga kinauukulan.”

“Simple ang mga hakbang para protektahan ang sarili sa COVID-19, pero napakalaki ng impact nito upang hindi na lumaganap pa ang sakit,” she said.

She said these measures include washing hands with soap and water regularly, using alcohol-based sanitizer, avoiding touching the face without washing hands first, avoiding contact with pets and people who are sick, among others.

“Patuloy sana tayong magbahagi ng mga tamang impormasyon para pangalagaan ang ating katawan at matigil ang pagkalat ng sakit na ito. Kung lahat tayo magtutulungan, magiging mas tiyak ang ating tagumpay,” she added.

The Department of Health has confirmed two new COVID-19 cases: one who had a history of travel to Japan, and another who had no travel history but frequented a Muslim prayer hall and had hypertension and diabetes.

With the confirmation, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached five.