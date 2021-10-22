Robredo chooses labor leader Matula over Makabayan’s Colmenares as 12th senate bet

(Eagle News) — Independent presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo said she had chosen labor leader Sonny Matula to complete her 12-member senate slate that is composed mostly of incumbent and former senators critical of the Duterte administration.

Robredo chose Matula over other senatorial candidates including Makabayan bloc’s former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares who initially hoped to be included in Robredo’s senate slate.

“Ikinagagalak ko ngayong ihayag: Isinusulong ko para sa Senador si Attorney Sonny Matula,” Robredo said in a statement issued on Friday.

She cited Matula’s track record in fighting for workers’ rights and fighting big corporations as a labor advocate and lawyer.

Robredo said she considered many things before making her choice.

“Maraming naging konsiderasyon. Pinakinggan natin ang lahat ng mga agam-agam. Pinag-usapan ang kakayahan at kasaysayan ng bawat isa sa mga lumapit upang ialok ang sarili bilang kahanay. Kinailangang suriin ang pagkabuo ng loob nilang makiisa sa ating misyon,” she explained

“Sinabi ko na rin: Gusto ko, ang huling Senador natin, progresibo at kasapi rin ng batayang sektor katulad ng ibang mga kahanay natin,” she added.

Among Robredo’s Senate slate are six reelectionist senators — Richard Gordon, Miguel Zubiri, Chiz Escudero, and Joel Villanueva, Risa Hontiveros and Laila De Lima, former Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV, and former Vice-President Jejomar Binay.

The three others in her senatorial slate are the following: human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, former Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat, and lawyer and NGO leader Alex Lacson.

Former Bayan Muna Rep. Colmenares said he respects Robredo’s decision in choosing Matula.

“I respect VP Leni Robredo’s decision regarding her senatorial slate. As I said in my earlier statement, these are decisions that are hers to make,” Colmenares said in a statement.

“My non-inclusion in her slate does not preclude us from continuing engagement and cooperation with her campaign on urgent issues that concern our people. The most urgent of these issues is preventing a Marcos restoration and a Duterte extension amid the continuing pandemic and the worsening crisis in the country,” he added.

Senatorial candidate Trillanes had been vocal against the possible inclusion of Colmenares who is identified with the Left in the senate slate. He said Robredo has a selection committee which chooses the candidates to be included in their senate line-up. He said he is not part of the selection committee.

(Eagle News Service)