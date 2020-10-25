Robredo and staff under quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 case

(Eagle News) – Vice-President Leni Robredo said she and her staff are under quarantine after being exposed to a person who turned out to be COVID-19 positive last week.

In her weekly radio program, “Biserbisyong Leni” on Sunday, Oct. 25, Robredo said that the exposure happened sometime Wednesday or Thursday while she and her team were doing the rounds of their project regarding community learning hubs in Metro Manila.

“Umikot kami. Monday nasa Pasig, nung Wednesday nasa Taytay kami. Dapat sana Ka Ely ngayong darating na Linggo, bukas nasa Lucena kami. Tuesday dapat sana Caloocan kami,” she said.

“Pero na-expose ako, Ka Ely. Na-expose ako nung Miyerkules, Huebes. Na-expose ako sa isang nag-positive,” she said in her radio program with radio anchor Ely Saludar.

Robredo said that they followed protocols and cancelled all their physical meetings last Friday. Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24.

All meetings were converted online, she said.

Hopefully, Robredo said that they could have a swab test and they will turn our negative.

“So hindi matututuloy yung Monday,Tuesday namin,” she said referring to their activities set for this week.

“Hopefully ma-swab na kami. Kasi pag na-clear na kami tuloy na ulit. Sana ok naman,” she said.

Robredo said she, along with her chief of staff Undersecretary Boyet Dy and their other staff are now under quarantine.

“Ako, si Usec Boyet, ung aking Chief of Staff at ilang mga kasama ko nung nag-ikot kami. Kami ang naka-quarantine ngayon. Pero tuluy-tuloy pa rin ang trabaho,” she added.

(Eagle News Service)