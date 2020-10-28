Robredo and staff test negative for COVID-19; OVP to resume activities

(Eagle News) — Vice-President Leni Robredo said she and her staff have tested negative for COVID-19 after taking the swab test.

In a tweet in her official twitter account, Robredo said that all of them at the Office of the Vice-President (OVP) who were exposed to a COVID-19 positive person last week had tested negative for the virus.

“All of the OVP staff who were exposed last week tested negative. Thank God!! All the activities today and the succeeding days will proceed as scheduled,” she said on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

“Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. They are very much appreciated.”

On Sunday, Oct. 25, during her weekly radio program “Biserbisyong Leni,” Robredo revealed that she and her staff have had to go under quarantine following the exposure to a COVID-19 positive case sometime Wednesday or Thursday. This was while she and her team were doing the rounds of their project regarding community learning hubs in Metro Manila.

“Umikot kami. Monday nasa Pasig, nung Wednesday nasa Taytay kami. Dapat sana Ka Ely ngayong darating na Linggo, bukas nasa Lucena kami. Tuesday dapat sana Caloocan kami,” she said.

“Pero na-expose ako, Ka Ely. Na-expose ako nung Miyerkules, Huebes. Na-expose ako sa isang nag-positive,” she said in her radio program with radio anchor Ely Saludar.

Robredo said that they followed protocols and cancelled all their physical meetings last Friday. Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24.

All meetings were then converted online, she added.

