Rivers out as Clippers coach

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers has parted company with the franchise in the wake of the team’s latest playoff flop, the coach confirmed Monday.

In a statement on Twitter, Rivers said he was no longer the coach of the Los Angeles club.

“Thank you Clipper nation for allowing me to be your coach and for all your support in helping make this a winning franchise,” Rivers wrote.

“When I took this job, my goals were to make this a winning basketball program, a free agent destination, and bring a championship to this organisation.

“While I was able to accomplish most of my goals, I won’t be able to see them all through.”

Rivers’ departure comes after the Clippers agonising loss in the Western Conference semi-finals, when they blew a 3-1 series lead before losing 4-3 to the Denver Nuggets.

The 58-year-old Rivers joined the Clippers from the Boston Celtics in 2013. However although the team were consistent qualifiers for the playoffs, Rivers was unable to take them beyond the Western Conference semi-finals.

Six of the team’s playoff campaigns under Rivers ended in the first round.

Rivers however insists he believes the Clippers, who had high hopes of reaching the NBA Finals this year after recruiting Kawhi Leonard in 2019, are close to competing for championships.

“Though it was a disappointing ending to our season, you are right there and I know what this team is capable of accomplishing with your support,” Rivers said in his message to fans.

“Thank you to all the players, coaches, and staff for helping us get there. Most importantly, thank you to the fans. We went through a lot, and I am grateful for my time here.”

