Right-of-way acquisition of properties affected by Edsa Greenways Project more than halfway through: DOTr

(Eagle News)–The right-of-way acquisition of properties affected by the Edsa Greenways Project is more than halfway through, the Department of Transportation said.

According to the DOTr, the 54.16% of the total properties required for the project that aims to link commuters to mass transit stations translates to 3064 square meters.

The 148 individuals affected by the project have also been enrolled in the Department of Labor and Employment’s Livelihood Assistance Program.

Under the project, elevated pedestrian walkways shall be constructed along EDSA, specifically over Balintawak and Cubao in Quezon City, Guadalupe in Makati, and Taft in Pasay.

According to the DOTr, once completed, the project shall also help promote the use of public transport.