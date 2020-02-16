Retired CJ Bersamin is new GSIS chair

(Eagle News) – President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin to be the new chairperson of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), according to a recent statement by Malacañang.

Bersamin has already taken his oath of office. He was initially designated as a member of the GSIS Board of Trustees on Feb. 6, but was later nominated to chair the GSIS, which was also approved by President Duterte.

Noting his “sterling record of public service,” Malacanang expressed confidence that Bersamin would able lead the government owned insurance system.

“We are confident that Mr. Bersamin would serve the GSIS with the same dedication and integrity he demonstrated in his many years of government service,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Bersamin, who retired as Supreme Court chief justice in October last year, replaces GSIS officer-in-charge Ronald Macasaet

He served for a decade at the Supreme Court, having been first appointed as Associate Justice in April 2009 by then President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Before this, he served as a Court of Appeals Justice since 2003. Prior to his CA stint, he was a trial court judge at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court since 1986.

Bersamin finished his law degree at the University of the East in 1973, and then placed 9th over-all in the bar examinations that same year.