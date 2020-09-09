Residential compound in Muntinlupa under “extreme localized community quarantine” until Sept. 24

(Eagle News) –A residential compound in Muntinlupa is under an extreme localized community quarantine until Sept. 24.

The Muntinlupa City government said the ELCQ in RMT 7A Compound in Barangay Tunasan, which starts today at noon, was due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases there.

An executive order which declared the ELCQ and which was signed by Mayor Jaime Fresnedi said there was a “high attack rate of 46 per 100 individuals and a narrow doubling time at 6.9 days,” with reports of a “slipshod approach” to health protocols that include the non-wearing of face masks and face shields, non-observance of social distancing, among others.

Under the ELCQ, the local police shall provide “round the clock” security in the area while the City Health Office conducts PCR testing of residents.

The social service department shall provide the necessary relief packs to residents during the 14-day ELCQ.

“This executive order shall take effect immediately upon its signing and it shall remain in full force and effect unless repealed, revoked, or amended accordingly,” the EO said.