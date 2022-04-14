Reported deaths due to storm “Agaton” reach 76, with 29 still missing

NDRRMC says number of individuals affected by storm close to 1 million

(Eagle News) – The death toll due to tropical depression Agaton has reached 76, with 29 reported missing and eight injured mostly in the Visayas and Mindanao region.

A state of calamity has also been declared in 14 cities and municipatilies in Region 6, Region 11 and CARAGA.

There is no more active tropical cyclone within the country, But Agaton has left a trail of destruction in Eastern Samar and Leyte, the same areas battered by the highly destructive super typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in 2013.

It also made landfall in the island of Guiuan, the same area where Yolanda first made landfall.

Leyte also bore the brunt of Agaton’s lashing, bringing not just rains but causing floods and landslides that had resulted in casualties.

Of the 76 fatalities, in fact, 72 were reported in Eastern Visayas, three in Davao Region, and another one in the Western Visayas.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) also reported that 279,557 families or close to a million individuals (920,727) have been affected by storm “Agaton” in 28 provinces in nine regions.

These affected region are the following: Regions 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, CARAGA and BARMM.

The NDRRMC said a total of 487 areas are still flooded as of April 13. Flooding in 52 areas have already subsided, while floods in 15 areas have already receded.

At least 75 towns have experienced power outages.

Damage to agricultural due to the effects of storm Agaton is around P135 million as of the latest report by the NDRRMC.

(Eagle News Service)