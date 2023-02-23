Remains of four on board Cessna plane that crashed near Mayon summit found

(Eagle News) — The bodies of the four people on board a Cessna plane that crashed near Mayon have been found, a local official said.

In a dzbb interview, Mayor Carlos Baldo of Camalig, Albay said the four fatalities–the pilot, mechanic, and two foreigners—were found near the plane wreckage.

On Sunday, the plane’s debris was found some 350 meters from Mayon’s summit.

“Wala na pong buhay,” he said, noting that authorities had now shifted to retrieval operations.

The Cessna RPC340 last had contact with air traffic controllers at 6:46 a.m.

It was supposed to have arrived in Manila at 7:53 a.m.

Rescuers started their ascent to the volcano as part of what were then search and rescue operations on Tuesday.