Religious gatherings allowed under MECQ at 10 percent seating capacity of venues

Palace says LGUs may increase this up to 30 percent seating capacity

(Eagle News) – Religious gatherings will be allowed with a minimum 10 percent seating capacity in Metro Manila and other areas under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that under MECQ, religious gatherings can even be allowed up to 30 percent of the venue’s seating capacity if allowed by the local government unit which has jurisdiction over the area.

“Pinapayagan na po ang religious gatherings sa MECQ hanggang 10% venue capacities. Pero ang LGU po ay pupuwedeng increase-an ito hanggang trenta porsiyento. (Religious gatherings in MECQ areas are allowed up to 10 percent of the venue’s capacity. But the LGU can increase this up to 30 percent),” Roque said Monday, April 12.

Also allowed are gatherings for “necrological services, wakes, interment and funerals” and immediate family members are also allowed to move “to attend the wake or interment of the deceased.”

Roque however said that other gatherings outside of the residences are still not allowed.

Persons who are not part of the immediate household are also not allowed to attend gatherings inside a particular residence.

-Face-to-face classes still not allowed-

Roque reiterated that face-to-face in person classes are still not allowed, and public schools are still closed.

Areas under MECQ from April 12 to 30 are the NCR Plus areas of Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal which were previously under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ). Santiago City and the provinces of Quirino and Abra in Region 2 are likewise under MECQ.

(Eagle News Service)