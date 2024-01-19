Red Sea crisis: a week of escalation

US and UK strikes on rebel-held Yemen last week marked a sharp rise in tensions around the Red Sea, where Iran-backed Huthi insurgents had been attacking shipping deemed linked to Israel.

The Huthi attacks, in protest at Israel’s war against Hamas, were disrupting shipping in the commercially vital route which normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade.

Here is a timeline of events over the past week:

January 12

US and UK forces strike 60 Huthi missile and radar targets at 16 locations in rebel-held Yemen, the US military says, in a barrage involving more than 150 precision-guided munitions.

Five people are killed and six wounded, according to Huthi officials. In retaliation, the Huthis fire “at least one” missile without hitting any target.

The rebels declare American and British interests as “legitimate targets” after the overnight strikes.

January 13

A further US strike hits the rebels’ Al-Dailami airbase in the capital Sanaa, the US military says, after Huthi warnings they will continue attacking ships in the Red Sea.

January 14

US forces shoot down a Huthi cruise missile fired at the USS Laboon destroyer.

January 15

A Huthi missile hits the US-owned cargo ship Gibraltar Eagle in the Gulf of Aden, south of the Red Sea, causing a fire on board but no casualties.

January 16

The US destroys four anti-ship ballistic missiles prepared to launch from Huthi-controlled Yemen.

Later, a Huthi missile strikes a Greek-owned, Malta-flagged bulk carrier sailing in the Red Sea, causing limited damage and no injuries.

January 17

A Huthi drone strikes the US-owned bulk carrier Genco Picardy, causing “some damage” but no injuries, US Central Command says.

US forces then take out 14 missiles that were “loaded to be fired” from Huthi-controlled Yemen.

January 18

The Huthis claim “direct hits” on a US cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, although US forces say the missiles missed.

The US also says it hit two anti-ship missiles that were prepared for launch into the Red Sea.