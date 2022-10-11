Rappler’s Ressa to appeal cyberlibel conviction in Supreme Court

(Eagle News) — Rappler co-founder and CEO Maria Ressa will appeal a conviction for cyberlibel in the Supreme Court, her lawyer said Tuesday.

This was after the Court of Appeals handed down on Monday its latest rejection of her motion to reconsider its upholding of her 2020 conviction.

Ressa and former researcher-writer Reynaldo Santos Jr. had been sentenced to a minimum of six months and one day to a maximum of six years, eight months and 20 days in prison for the conviction.

Former Supreme Court spokesperson and Rappler’s lawyer Theodore “Ted” Te in a statement said the appeal rejection “ignored basic principles of constitutional and criminal law as well as the evidence presented.”

“Maria and Rey will elevate these issues to the SC and we will ask the SC to review the decision and to reverse the decision,” he added.

Ressa, in a separate statement, said she was “disappointed” of the CA ruling. “This is a reminder of the importance of independent journalism holding power to account. Despite these sustained attacks from all sides, we continue to focus on what we do best – journalism,” she added.

The CA however said in a resolution promulgated last Oct. 10 that Ressa’s and Santos’ conviction is not meant to curtail freedom of speech.

“In conclusion, it (is) worthy and relevant to point out that the conviction of the accused-appellants for the crime of cyber libel punishable under the Cybercrime Law is not geared towards the curtailment of the freedom of speech, or to produce an unseemingly chilling effect on the users of cyberspace that would possibly hinder free speech.

(Eagle News Service with a report from Agence France Presse)