Rains forecast in parts of N. Luzon today

(Eagle News)-Rains are expected in parts of Northern Luzon today, Jan. 2.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rains will be experienced over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Isabela, Abra, Benguet, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao and Aurora.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are forecast over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzom and eastern Visayas.

PAGASA said moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province.

The coastal waters will be rough to very rough.