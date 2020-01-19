Rains expected in parts of PHL due to northeast monsoon, tail-end of a cold front

(Eagle News)–Rains are expected in parts of the country today, Jan. 19.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting northern and central Luzon.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region and the rest of Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains on the other hand.

CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, and Samar Provinces will have cloudy skies

with rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

Palawan, Mindanao, and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.