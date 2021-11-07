Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Visayas

(Eagle News) –A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are expected over Leyte, Southern Leyte, Biliran, and Negros Oriental.

The weather bureau said the conditions are being experienced in Cebu, Bohol, Samar, Eastern Samar, and the northern portion of Negros Occidental.

PAGASA said the conditions may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned were advised to monitor the weather conditions.