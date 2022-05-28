Rainfall advisory raised over parts of S. Luzon, Visayas

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, moderate to at times heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are being experienced over Albay (Ligao City, Guinobatan, Camalig, Pio Duran, Jovellar) Masbate (Burias Island), Oriental Mindoro, Romblon,and Marinduque.

PAGASA said these conditions may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are affecting Occidental Mindoro and Central and Southern Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Group of Islands.

The weather bureau said these conditions may continue for two to three hours and may affect nearby areas.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned were advised to monitor the weather condition.