Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been hoisted over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to occasionally heavy rains are expected over Cagayan (Allacapan, Lasam and Lallo) and Isabela (Maconacon and San Pablo).

PAGASA said these may persist within 30 minutes to an hour.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rains are being experienced, meanwhile, over Calayan Island, Abra (Lagayan and Tineg), Apayao (Calanasan, Flora, Kabugao, Luna and Pudtol), Cagayan (Baggao, Gattaran and Peñablanca), Ilocos Norte (Adams, NuevaEra, Pagudpud, Pasquin and Vintar), Isabela (Divilican, Ilagan), Kalinga (Pinukpuk, TabukCity and Tanudan), and Mt. Province (Natonin).

Light to moderate rains are being experienced on the other hand in other parts of Cagayan–Alcala, Amulung, Iguig and Santa Praxedes—and in Ilocos Norte (Bacarra).

The weather bureau said these were due to the southwest monsoon affecting the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

It also advised residents along mountain slopes against possible landslides and flash floods.