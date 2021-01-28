Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Northern Luzon

(Eagle News) –A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate rains are being experienced over Nagtipunan in Quirino.

The same weather conditions, the weather bureau said, were being experienced in Alfonso Castaneda in Nueva Vizcaya.

It said these may persist within one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA said cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country as the northeast monsoon affects Luzon.