Rainfall advisory raised over parts of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — A rainfall advisory has been raised over parts of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, light to moderate with occasionally heavy rains are affecting Davao Occidental (Jose Abad Santos, Sarangani), Zamboanga del Sur (Vincenzo A. Sagun, Dimataling, Dinas, Margosatubig, San Pablo, Pagadian, Kumalarang), and Zamboanga Sibugay (Ipil, Kabasalan, Naga, Roseller Lim, Siay, Titay, Tungawan, Payao).

The same conditions are also affecting Zamboanga del Norte (Siocon and Sirawai) and Sulu (Kalingalan Caluang, Pata, Omar, Tongkil, Siasi).

PAGASA said the conditions were due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Mindanao.

The conditions may persist for two to three hours, PAGASA said.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.