Rainfall advisory raised over M. Manila, other areas

(Eagle News)–A rainfall advisory has been hoisted over parts of Metro Manila and other areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, Quezon City, Manila and Marikina are also being experienced over Laguna (San Pedro, Biñan, Santa Rosa, Cabuyao, Calamba, Los Baños, Bay), Batangas (San Juan, Rosario, Padre Garcia), Rizal (San Mateo, Binangonan, Cardona, Antipolo), Quezon (San Francisco, San Andres, San Antonio, Tiaong, Sariaya), Cavite, Zambales, and Bataan.

PAGASA said light to moderate rains are also expected over Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Bulacan.

Moderate with occasionally heavy rains are expected over portions of Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, Davao del Sur, Basilan, Surigao del Norte (Siargao Island), Davao Oriental, and Bukidnon within the next two to three hours.

The weather bureau said these conditions are being experienced in Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Norte (Sibuco, Sirawai), Zamboanga Sibugay, and Zamboanga del Sur.