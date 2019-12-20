Rainfall advisory hoisted over parts of N. Luzon

(Eagle News)-A rainfall advisory has been hoisted over parts of Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rains are being experienced over Nagtipunan, Madddela in Quirino; Baler, San Luis, Casiguran in Aurora; and in San Agustin, Jones, San Mariano, Palanan, Benito Soliven in Isabela.

Light to moderate rains are being experienced over Alfonso Castaneda, Kasibu in Nueva Vizcaya, and the rest of Quirino.

PAGASA said these may persist one to two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards,” PAGASA said.