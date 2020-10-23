“Quinta” may develop into tropical storm on Sunday, PAGASA says

(Eagle News)–Tropical Depression “Quinta” may develop into a tropical storm on Sunday, Oct. 25, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration said.

According to PAGASA, “Quinta,” which is so far located 880 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, is also expected to make landfall over Bicol Region by Monday.

After crossing Bicol Region, it will continue to track westward over the inland seas of Southern Luzon, and is likely to emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Tuesday.

So far, the weather bureau said “Quinta” is currently not affecting any portion of the country at this time, with its maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Occasional gusts due to the northeasterly surface windflow, however, will be experienced over Northern Luzon, especially in coastal and mountainous areas.

A gale warning is in effect over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon due to rough to very rough seas.

PAGASA said this means sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas, PAGASA said, will prevail over the eastern seaboards of Luzon.

Those with small seacraft have been advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.