Quezon City’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 44, becoming the highest in Metro Manila

(Eagle News) – Quezon City has 44 confirmed coronavirus cases, with four new cases adding to the previous total of 40.

This is so far the highest total among Metro Manila cities.

In a Facebook post, the Quezon City local government also said that the death toll in the city due to the virus remained at two, while those who recovered were five.

Patients under investigation were listed at 27, while patients under monitoring were 128, as of 10:30 p.m., March 20.

On Friday, there were reported eight new cases of the disease, including three doctors who have been treating coronavirus patients, according to Mayor Joy Belmonte.

One of the doctors had also infected two of his family members.

So far, two barangays – Kalusugan and Tandang Sora — have been placed under “extreme enhanced community quarantine” because of the presence of at

least three confirmed cases in each barangay.

The city government had also declared as a “hot zone” each household with a confirmed COVID-19 case. It also declared as “warm zone” those within a 500-meter radius of the house with a confirmed coronavirus case.

(Eagle News Service)