MONTREAL, Canada (AFP) — The premier of Quebec, Francois Legault, on Wednesday ordered the first pandemic curfew in Canada, as part of new lockdown measures to slow the spread of a second wave of Covid-19.

The lockdown and 8:00 pm to 5:00 am (0100 to 1000 GMT) curfew will take effect starting Saturday and last four weeks, Legault told a news conference.

