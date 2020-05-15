Magnitude 6.4 quake hits desert area on Nevada-California border followed by several aftershocks

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Friday, May 15, in a sparsely populated desert area on the border between Nevada and California, and has been followed by several aftershocks, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 4:03 am local time (1103 GMT) about 40 miles (60 kilometers) from the small, former mining town of Tonopah, Nevada, which is about halfway between Las Vegas and Reno.

It had a depth of about four kilometers, the USGS said.

There was no immediate word on injuries or damage, but people on social media said the quake was felt in California, too.

The USGS recorded several aftershocks following the 6.4 magnitude quake on Friday, May 15, 2020. The strongest aftershock recorded so far was a magnitude 5.1 tremor which was 5.8 kilometers deep.

It came after two magnitude 4.9 tremors also in Tonopah, Nevada which had a depth of 3.8 kilometers, and 10 kilometers respectively.

(Reports from Agence France-Presse, Eagle News Service)