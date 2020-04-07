QC residents required to wear face masks in public under new EO

(Eagle News)–Quezon City residents are now required to wear face masks or other improvised ones when in public.

This was announced by Mayor Joy Belmonte, after Interior Secretary Eduardo Año urged local government units to pass their own measures mandating their use to help in efforts to ensure a slowdown of the COVID-19 virus.

Under Executive Order No. 25, Series of 2020, residents are required to wear “surgical masks, medical masks, industrial masks, earloop masks, do-it-yourself masks, cloth masks, improved masks or face shields.”

She said masks would be distributed to households for this purpose.

“Umaasa akong makatutulong ang hakbang na ito upang mabawasan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19 sa ating lungsod,” Belmonte said, as she directed the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), all barangay officials, the Department of Public Order and Safety, Task Force Disiplina, the Market Development and Administration Department, and other concerned offices of the local government to enforce the order.

Violators can face imprisonment of one month to six months or can be fined from P20,000 to P50,000, the same penalties imposed for violators of the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act or Republic Act No. 11332.

The order will be in effect for the duration of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.