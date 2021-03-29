QC Mayor Belmonte again tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte again tested posiitve for COVID-19.

In a statement on Monday, March 29, Belmonte said that she is “very sad” to report that she got the virus again, about eight months after her first bout with COVID-19. She said she was just “feeling very mild symptoms” and would continue to perform all her executive functions while under quarantine.

Belmonte said that she contracted COVID-19 although she had been “carefully observing all the recommended precautions” or minimum public health standards on COVID-19. This she said was a “sober reminder” to be extra careful and cautious amid the still raging pandemic, especially with the presence of new highly infectious variants in the country.

“As many doctors have continued to remind us, COVID-19 is an ongoing and evolving pandemic, and we should not let our guard down under any circumstances. Indeed, even after recovering from the virus last year and carefully observing all the recommended precautions, my positive result is a sober reminder that there is no room for complacency when it comes to this disease,” she said.

Belmonte said she would abide by all the recommended protocols and actions prescribed by the Department of Health, the Inter-Agency Task Force, and the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU).

“Our CESU is likewise hard at work doing full contact-tracing procedures on individuals that I may have had close contact with,” the mayor said.

Belmonte is currently quarantined at the Hope Community Care Facility in Quezon City.

She also asked all citizens of Quezon City to pray for all the brave frontliners in the country which is experiencing the highest ever daily number of cases the past few weeks.

According to the Department of Health, 20 percent of the new COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila as of March 28, 2021 came from Quezon City.

(Eagle News Service)