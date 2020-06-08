QC gov’t says it will provide 175,731 enrolled junior, senior high school students with tablets for “new normal” in education

(Eagle News) — The Quezon City government has said it would provide over 175,000 high school students with .tablets to ensure their continued education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the local government said the tablets for 155,921 enrolled junior high school students and 19,810 enrolled senior high school students were apart from what Aly Medalla, the City’s Education Affairs Head, said were the city government’s plans to “assign gadgets to all public schools and other educational facilities that teachers can share through a shifting schedule.”

The funds for these would be charged against a P2.9-billion supplemental budget approved for the city government’s implementation of its continuity plan to adapt to the new normal in teaching and learning with face-to-face classes indefinitely suspended.

The local government said a portion of the special education budget will also fund the internet allowance for Kinder to Grade 12 public school teachers to “address their concern about connectivity under the planned blended system of learning.”

Modules, learning packets containing flash drives, and other additional printed materials shall also be distributed to Kinder and Grade school students.

Earlier, the QC government said the use of a blended system of learning for basic education would be implemented for students.

School supplies and care packages, which include goggles, face masks, alcohol, and other necessary items that may protect students will also be provided, it said.