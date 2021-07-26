QC gov’t says 1 returning OFW who had already recovered from COVID, listed as its first Delta variant case

Points to another possible Delta variant case who lives in another city, but is working in a factory in QC

(Eagle News) — The Quezon City government said a returning Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) from Saudi Arabia who arrived on June 24, but stayed in a hotel in Makati City, is the first confirmed Delta variant case in the city, even as it is closely monitoring another possible Delta variant case.

Although classified as already recovered, the OFW and his family are now placed under “strict home quarantine since last night” as a precautionary measure.

“He will undergo another swab test, along with his family, as part of our protocol even if he is considered a recovered patient. We are doing extensive contact tracing on his close contacts just to make sure,” CESU head Dr. Rolly Cruz said.

The 34-year old male OFW arrived on June 24, and stayed in a hotel in Makati for 10 days before transferring to another hotel in Manila from July 4 to 11, according to a release by the Quezon City government,

The OFW experienced a slightly itchy throat on June 28, and was swabbed on June 30. He was considered recovered and was allowed to go home to his family on July 11.

The result of his sequenced sample was relayed to the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU) Sunday evening, and the unit immediately made arrangement for another round of swab tests for him and his close family contacts today, Monday.

He and his family are under strict home quarantine since Sunday night, July 25.

-Close monitoring of another possible Delta variant case-

But the Quezon City government said that another Delta variant case was found in the city. This is a resident from another city but is working in a factory in Quezon City.

This male factory worker contacted the Covid-19 variant, while his pregnant wife also tested positive for Covid-19. CESU has conducted contact tracing and swabbing at his place of work since Saturday.

“There are no reported case yet at his place of work but we are doing this as a preventive measure to make sure we contain its transmission this early,” Dr. Cruz said.

Based on available information, the factory worker experienced shortness of breath, colds, fever and sore throat on July 4 and tested positive the day after. He was admitted at Philippine General Hospital since July 5 and was discharged on July 18. His wife, who was asymptomatic, was tested on July 8 and turned out positive the next day. She tested positive again on July 17.

They are staying at a quarantine facility in another city until the end of the month.

The Quezon City government, through CESU, is already closely coordinating with this other local government unit regarding the possible local transmission of the Delta variant.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said that the city government is doing “extensive testing and aggressive contact tracing,” as she expressed confidence that CESU and the entire city government is capable of handling the case.

“We have put in place measures in preparation for the Delta variant and we continue to exert all efforts to contain its possible spread. What is important is that we are our doing extensive testing and aggressive contact tracing,” she said.

-Task Force Delta variant-

Last July 14, the city government formed Task Force Delta Variant, which identified key areas to concentrate on, including revisiting the city’s disease surveillance, active case finding and contact tracing capacity; its testing capability and the efficiency of its molecular laboratory in processing specimens; reviewing its isolation and quarantine protocols and the status and bed capacity of its HOPE facilities; and assessing equipment and manpower resources of hospitals handling moderate to severe cases.

Task Force Disiplina was also ordered to ramp up monitoring and inspection, to ensure that minimum health protocols are followed in all public places.

(Eagle News Service)