QC gov’t places 20 areas in five barangays under 14-day “special concern lockdown”

(Eagle News)–The Quezon City government has placed 20 areas in five barangays under a 14-day “special concern lockdown” starting today, May 13.

The local government said certain areas in Barangays Bahay Toro, Culiat, Sauyo, Batasan Hills, and Tatalon will be under the lockdown due to the high number of COVID-19 cases there.

As of May 11, Bahay Toro has 21 active cases; Culiat, 37 active cases; Sauyo, 19 active cases; Batasan Hills, 29 active cases; and Tatalon 17 active cases.

According to Assistant City Administrator for Operations Alberto Kimpo, the areas were selected by the City Health Department based on the results of community -based testing conducted by the CHD, through its Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit.

“Imbis na mag-total lockdown ng buong barangay, pagtutuunan natin ng pansin ang mga partikular na lugar sa loob ng barangay na may clustering ng mga kaso ng COVID-19, maaaring ito ay isang kalsada, block, o compound,” Kimpo said.

Kimpo said the residents of the affected areas would be provided food and other assistance.

Dr. Rolly Cruz, head of the QC-ESU, for his part, said they would conduct intensified testing and monitoring in these areas.

Quarantine officers will help the QC-ESU perform its job by ensuring the strict enforcement of quarantine rules.

The team is composed of members from the City Health Department (CHD), the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), Special Action Force (SAF), and the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR).

The ESU will be accompanied by two personnel from the QCPD and three from the AFP, including one regular officer and two reservists.

“More than 200 members of the QCPD-AFP-SAF contingent will undergo training on the process of implementing quarantine rules and monitoring of confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases,” Cruz said.