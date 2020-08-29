QC gov’t launches telemedicine program for COVID-19 patients

(Eagle News)–The Quezon City government has launched a telemedicine system to address the needs of COVID-19 patients.

In a statement, the local government said with the QC COVID Telemed program launched in partnership with the Department of Health, patients who are undergoing home quarantine or admitted in the city’s HOPE community-caring facilities can consult their doctors without having to personally meet them.

The DOH donated 15 laptops and desktops for the program.

These will be distributed in HOPE facilities and selected health centers in the city, the local government said.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said the program will also help reduce the exposure of healthcare workers to the virus.

“Through telemedicine, our doctors no longer need to physically visit their patients to do rounds. They can log on to the system and they can do online consultation with their patients,” she said.

Perry Dominguez, head of the Local Economic Investments and Promotions Office and project coordinator, said moving forward, this could be the start of the digitalization of the city’s healthcare system.

“We look forward to more developments in this system where eventually, patients with other illnesses will also be given the same opportunity to have their medical needs addressed,” Dominguez said.