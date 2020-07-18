QC gov’t: Intensified campaign vs quarantine, mask ordinance violators nets 99 so far

(Eagle News)–The Quezon City government’s intensified campaign against quarantine violators and those not wearing masks has netted 99 individuals so far.

The local government said of the 99 held as a result of the intensified campaign that started on July 8, 98 were for violation of City Ordinance 2936, which requires the wearing of face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining one was a minor, who was held for violating localized general community quarantine guidelines banning those aged 21 and below from going out of their residences.

According to Department of Public Order and Safety Chief Elmo San Diego, the minor was allowed to leave after his parents underwent counselling and a seminar on quarantine protocols “to ensure they understand how serious this pandemic is and that moving forward, they will prohibit their child from going out when unnecessary.”

The other 98 were processed and documented at the Quezon City Police District and at the La Loma Police station 1, where they also underwent a similar seminar.

“The city hopes that the two-pronged approach of strict enforcement, coupled with an extensive information and education campaign, will help bring down the numbers of COVID-19 patients in the city, among many strategies that include aggressive testing, increased quarantining, and special concern lockdowns,” the local government said.