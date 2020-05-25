QC gov’t condoles with kin of 13-year-old girl who died after her house falls into waterway

(Eagle News)–The Quezon City government expressed condolences to the family of a 13-year-old girl who died after her house fell into a waterway recently.

In a statement on Monday, the local government said also critically injured in the incident in Barangay Obrero were two other children and their grandmother, who are confined at the East Avenue Medical Center.

According to the local government, based on initial investigation, the affected family was among 47 families recommended by the city for relocation by the National Housing Authority (NHA).

The NHA is tasked to relocate and resettle families living in or along danger areas in Metro Manila particularly those along waterways like creeks, rivers and esteros.

All coordination efforts, however, the local government said, were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said it will extend all necessary assistance to those affected by the incident, including burial and hospitalization expenses.

“The city government hopes the relocation program of the national government will resume immediately so that no other lives will be lost unnecessarily,” the local government said.