QC COVID-19 cases reach 583: DOH

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Quezon City has climbed to 583.

The local government said this was based on recent Department of Health data.

Of the figure, 469 have been confirmed by the city’s Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit, the city government said.

“Dumadaan sa validation ng CESU, health center staff at mga opisyal ng barangay ang datos na mula sa DOH para masiguro na lahat ay residente ng ating lungsod. Posibleng magbago pa ang bilang ng mga kaso sa Quezon City,” the local government said.

Thirty-four have so far died, while 15 have recovered.

Eighty five patients are under probe while 484 are under monitoring.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 3000 COVID-19 cases.