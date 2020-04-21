QC COVID-19 cases reach 1062: DOH

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Quezon City has reached 1062, after the Department of Health recorded additional cases in a span of several days.

Of the figure, the local government said 712 were confirmed by the city’s Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit and district health centers.

Deaths continued to surpass recoveries, with 94 vis à vis 92.

Of the close contacts of COVID-19 cases traced, 183 are suspected cases.

Batasan Hills still had the most number of confirmed cases, at 29.

It, along with Matandang Balara and Tandang Sora, have recorded the most number of deaths.

The city has started its community-based testing, and is set to launch additional testing centers within the week.