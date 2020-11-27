QC court convicts Tiamzons over 1988 kidnapping of soldier

(Eagle News) — A Quezon City court has convicted Benito and Wilma Tiamzon–believed to be top officials of the Communist Party of the Philippines–of serious illegal detention and kidnapping.

Branch 216 Judge Alfonso Ruiz II sentenced the couple to reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years of imprisonment, and ordered them to pay Lt. Abraham Claro Casis P75,000 for moral damages, P75000 as civil indemnity, and P75000 for exemplary damages.

The judge said the monetary awards for civil indemnity and damages shall earn an interest rate of 6 percent per annum from the date of the finality of judgment until fully paid.

The charges stemmed from the abduction of Casis, Lts. Clarito Santos, Oscar Singson, Rommel Salamanca of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and John Jacob of the Philippine Narcotics Command in Quezon province on June 1, 1988.

The information sheet said they were hogtied, detained and kept under restraint for 75 days in Mauban, Quezon. With a report from Moira Encina, Eagle News