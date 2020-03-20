QC confirms 38 COVID-19 cases; Of the total, five have recovered so far, Belmonte says

(Eagle News) — The number of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Quezon City has reached 38, Major Joy Belmonte said.

In a radio interview, Belmonte said three of the new cases were doctors: one from Barangay Damayang Lagi, another from Barangay Bahay Toro, and another from Barangay Phil-Am.

She said the doctor from Barangay Phil-Am died before the results the patient was positive for the virus were released.

She said another new case was reported in Barangay Fairview.

Of the total number of cases, Belmonte said five have recovered.